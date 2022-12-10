A nice gesture after the Brazil-Croatia match
Brazil striker Neymar couldn’t hold back tears after being knocked out of the World Cup in Qatar. In the quarterfinals, the Brazilians lost to Croatia on penalties. However, the PSG footballer was consoled by a small child who wore the Croatia shirt. It was the son of Perisic, Leo who has great esteem for the Brazilian. A hug between the two in midfield to seal a moment of romantic football.
December 9, 2022 (change December 9, 2022 | 21:48)
