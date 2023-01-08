Following the takeover by Bolsonarists of Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace of Planalto in Brazil, in rejection of the inauguration of the left-wing president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, US President Joe Biden spoke.

“I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. The democratic institutions of Brazil have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I hope to continue working with @LulaOficial,” she said on his Twitter account.

Asked by the journalists who accompanied him during a visit to El Paso (Texas, USA) about the situation in Brazil, Biden described what happened in the South American country as “scandalous”, where radical followers of the former Brazilian president generated chaos and invaded the headquarters of the powers of Brazil. The assault has finally been repelled by the Brazilian security forces.

Earlier, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken had spoken out to express US support for Brazil’s democratic institutions and condemn the violence.

The episode lived this Sunday in Brasilia recalled the assault on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 by supporters of former President Donald Trump, who has a friendly relationship with Bolsonaro.

The former Brazilian president is currently in the United States, where he traveled two days before Lula’s inauguration without a return ticket. For the moment, it has not ruled on the serious incidents that occurred this Sunday in Brasilia.

ELTIEMPO.COM

*With information from EFE