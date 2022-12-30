Rio de Janeiro (dpa)

After the death of soccer star Pele, outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ordered a three-day national mourning, Bolsonaro said in a tweet following the death of the soccer player: “We mourn the loss of a man who spread the name of Brazil in the world through football. He turned football into art and joy.”

Bolsonaro is scheduled to leave office the day after tomorrow, Sunday, as Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, the winner of the Brazilian presidential elections that took place at the end of last October, will take over after the run-off against Bolsonaro.