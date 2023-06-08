Atlético Nacional and Olimpia from Paraguay face each other this Thursday in the fifth round of group H of the Copa Libertadoreswith the leadership of the key in their sights and the peace of mind of having secured their ticket to the round of 16.

And a few hours before the ball rolls in Asunción, The Paraguayan Police reported that they captured 24 Atlético Nacional barras bravas after they were found in the middle of a fight near the headquarters of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), where the purslane team trained.

According to the official report, the subjects They were arrested in a state of drunkenness, without documents, with cocaine and bladed weapons.

Barras bravas from Nacional, captured by chaos in Paraguay

Nacional's wild bars captured in Paraguay, in June 2023. Photo: Courtesy of the National Police of Paraguay

“The apprehension of 24 Colombian fans is reported for an alleged punishable act against the safety of people’s coexistence, disturbance of public peace, violation of Law 1,340 that represses drug trafficking, resistance and aggression against police personnel”, read in the official report shared by the Paraguayan Police.

According to the authorities, the subjects staged a fight among themselves, drunk and with bladed weapons. Apparently, they did not want to clear the area after being hit by the police.

Later, it was discovered that they did not have entry documents. Cocaine, possible marijuana and knives were seized.

Nacional arrived in Asunción in search of the victory that would ensure the leadership of the group.

The coach of Verde de la Montaña, Brazilian Paulo Autuori, will not have striker Dorlan Pabón, who suffers hamstring muscle fatigue after the game against Águilas Doradas that Nacional won. The Brazilian striker Francisco Da Costa and the defender Danovis Banguero will also not play due to injury.

Nacional's wild bars captured in Paraguay, in June 2023. Photo: Courtesy of the National Police of Paraguay

Nacional’s wild bars captured in Paraguay, in June 2023. Photo: Courtesy of the National Police of Paraguay

Nacional, for the leadership of his group

Dorlan Pabón, striker for Atlético Nacional. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

The match between Olimpia and Atlético Nacional will be played at the Defensores del Chaco stadium, in Asunción, starting at 7 pm The game will be refereed by Brazilian judge Wilton Sampaio.

*With EFE