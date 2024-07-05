Juarez City.- A defensive lapse in attention on a foul allowed Chivas del Guadalajara to score the only goal of the match and Bravas del FC Juárez began the Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX Femenil with a defeat at home on Thursday night.

It was the 31st minute when the Guadalajara team took a free kick from three-quarters of the field. The ball traveled to the penalty area of ​​the team from Juarez, it went over the defense and Kinberly Guzmán appeared alone on the penalty spot to head it, but the goalkeeper Karla Morales went out for the ball and collided hard with the forward, causing the ball to go to Jaqueline Rodríguez, who almost on the goal line pushed it into the back of the net.

Thus, the Bravas did not have the start that their coach Oscar Fernandez wanted, who a day before said that they will play each match as if it were a final.

The home team created scoring opportunities practically from the start of the game, but tonight they came out with a crooked aim.

Two minutes in, Grace Asantewaa took advantage of a mistake by the visiting defence to take the ball and drive it towards the opponent’s goal, but upon entering the area she shot wide of Blanca Félix’s goal.

In a long pass at 28′, Blanca Solís received the ball, without thinking twice she shot from outside the area, lobbing it past Félix, but the ball went wide.

The Bravas were looking for the equalizer and at 33′ Miriam Castillo dared to shoot powerfully from the half moon, but the ball also went wide.

The team from Juarez will return to action on Friday, July 19, when they visit the Panzas Verdes of León in an advance match of Matchday 15. The next home game for the Bravas will be on Saturday, August 3, as hosts of Santos Laguna.