Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Friday 5 May 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Friday 5 May 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, try to keep the peace with someone who is not on your side. Especially at work. You will be able to play the perfect guest for a friend or relative.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, expect to become the center of attraction at a family gathering. Investing in an unusual project is like playing with fire, so consider it carefully.

Twins

Dear Gemini, buying a home may soon become a reality for some. You will be able to make the most of a romantic situation that comes your way.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, the day promises to be perfect for a couple outing. It is likely that some of you join a group to solve difficulties on the academic front.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Friday 5 May 2023), some of your moves will help you resolve a financial concern that has been nagging you lately.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, avoid unnecessary expenses. Property and other assets may be offered for sale by some. An image makeover can work wonders in your love life.

Balance

Dear Libras, outside help is likely to give a boost to your academic performance. Carriers are likely to have a field day and boost their prospects.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, good news for newbies. The day seems favorable for venturing into something new on the professional front.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, someone is likely to take you on a trip, but they will make it enjoyable. A no strings attached relationship will prove exhilarating.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, you are likely to enjoy immense contentment and peace of mind. For some it is possible to become spiritual. An agreement finalized by you will put you in a favorable light at work.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Friday 5 May 2023), are you travelling? Everything will go smoothly. The long-awaited construction of a house may have begun.

Fish

Dear Pisces, some are expected to attend a celebrity event. Falling in love is a real possibility for those who seek it.

