In the trailer of Braid Anniversary Edition we can see its creator, Blow, who presents us with the fundamental gameplay features and then shows a comparison between the old version and the upcoming one.

Today it aired Day of the Devs , an event dedicated to the most interesting indies coming to the market. He also appeared during the show Braid Anniversary Edition .

Braid Anniversary Edition, what game is it?

Braid Anniversary Edition recreates the game graphics

Braid Anniversary Edition allows us to re-explore the 2008 game originally released on Xbox Live for Xbox 360. One of the first great indie games of the digital age, it is a puzzle platform adventure in which we control a man who, somewhat Mario-style, must reach the ends of various worlds in search of his own “princess”. However, the story is more complex than it seems and will touch on more mature themes than the stories of the typical Super Mario video game.

As for the gameplay, we will have to control the time to be able to overcome various sections. Some elements will move with us, while others will not be affected. This new edition offers many noveltysuch as improved graphics, commentaries (for 15 hours in total!), a reimagined sound component and new puzzles: it is therefore an excellent package even for players who loved the original.

Braid Anniversary Edition will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch (even if it seemed to have disappeared), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and mobile devices. The release date is April 30, 2024.