The 141st Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will validate next week the inclusion in the program of the Los Angeles Games 2028 of the five sports proposed by the organizing committee (baseball/softball, cricket, lacrosse, flag football and squash), after the organization’s Executive gave approval to the initiative, president Thomas Bach announced this Friday, while the Boxing continues to have problems.

Of the other three sports pending a decision by 2028, weightlifting, modern pentathlon and boxing, the first two will be included and the case of the third will continue to be studied.

The German leader also indicated that there were 16 proposals for new disciplines for that edition (sports tests already admitted) and that the only one that has been accepted is sprint beach rowing, which will imply the elimination of the lightweight double scull.

In addition to recommending the admission of the five new sports, “that are in harmony” With the sporting tradition and culture of the organizing country, Bach explained that they are in favor of the continuity of the modern pentathlon after the change from the equestrian jumping test to the running obstacle races.

“Without this change, the modern pentathlon would not have been included in the program,” Bach said at a press conference in Bombay, India. The admission of the weightlifting, which was in doubt due to irregularities in its management.

The big problem

The decision of the International Federation to delegate anti-doping testing to the International Testing Agency (ITA) and the sanctions to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (TAS) has been decisive, said the president.

The third sport pending a decision, boxing, will continue to be studied. His federation (IBA) is suspended, also due to multiple deficiencies, and Bach recalled that there is no other organization that has acquired that recognition.

“We want boxing on the program, we have no problems with the

boxing, we have a huge deal with your federation,” he told the president. If the Session approves the Executive’s proposals, as usually happens, the program for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games will be made up of the following sports: athletics, rowing (with the novelty rowing beach sprint), badminton, basketball, canoeing, cycling, horse riding, fencing, football, golf, gymnastics, handball, hockey, judo, wrestling, swimming, rugby, taekwondo, tennis, table tennis, shooting, archery, triathlon, sailing, volleyball, surfing, skateboarding, climbing, modern pentathlon, weightlifting, baseball/softball, lacrosse, squash, cricket and flag football; with boxing still pending decision. Regarding the Paris 2024 program, ‘breaking’ disappears.

