Cleveland, United States.- Jake Paul demands Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez go up to quadrilateral after presenting an official challenge on his official account instagramwhich its ‘followers’ assure that it has no chance of beating the Mexican who defeated Jermell Charlo last Saturday.

“Logan (his brother) fought against Floyd (Mayweather Jr.) and one day I will fight ‘Canelo’ and I will show the world why I am the best sports story. See you soon saul. The demonstration is real,” reads the legend presented by the American content creator this Monday.

At the beginning of August the youtuber He expressed his desire to strike against the ‘Canelo’ Alvarez after winning by unanimous decision to the fighter of Mixed martial arts, Nate Diazin dallas, Texas.

«I don’t care about that guy, he needs to go to rehab. I want to Nate Diaz in MMAI want more professional boxers and I love ‘Canelo’ Álvarez,” he declared. Jake Paul who previously defeated Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva In the professional.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez He did not remain silent in the face of the challenge of Jake Paulwhich he is not interested in because “my level is another level… I think he needs to enjoy what he is doing and that’s all. He needs to calm down and stop calling people to another level. He needs to concentrate on what he is doing” .

By defeating Jermell Charlo, Eddy Reynosocoach Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez assured that the prospects are David Benavidez and Dmitry Bivolwith the latter he met his second defeat in his career when he rose to the category of the light heavyweight last year.