Tadweer, a subsidiary of the Holding Company (ADQ), is the exclusive waste management company in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It is committed to developing an integrated waste management sector and seeks to become a leader in extracting value from waste to contribute to achieving national sustainability ambitions.

The partnership was signed during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), which will be held from October 2 to 5, 2023.

Borouge and Tadweer will explore more opportunities in the field of advanced sorting of spent polymers for mechanical recycling in Abu Dhabi.

The two companies will also develop a sustainable business model or ecosystem to ensure the provision of recycled and high-quality polymer materials using different technologies.

Together, the two companies will develop standard frameworks for developing their businesses to help create value-added business opportunities through potential joint investments in existing and new assets. This agreement strengthens Borouge and Tadweer’s leading position in the sector and supports their ambitions in the field of the circular economy.

The two companies will also work to support local regulatory frameworks related to the sustainable and effective management of spent polymers. The two partners will also launch general initiatives and campaigns for the public to raise their awareness about best practices in managing and recycling post-consumer polymers.

Hazim Al Suwaidi, CEO of Borouge, said: “Cooperation with Tadweer will contribute to promoting and implementing stronger initiatives in the circular economy in the UAE. Together we will discover innovative ways to collect, sort and recycle polymers in line with national and international best practices. This memorandum of understanding is in line with With our ongoing commitment to achieving community well-being and preserving the environment, sustainability has always been and will remain an integral part of our operations and culture that enables us to reduce risks and promote positive growth towards a brighter and more sustainable future.”

For his part, M. said: Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer: “Our partnership is not only related to the field of polymer recycling, but also to rediscovering the extent of our impact on the environment, society and economy. We are committed to creating a new culture to build a brighter and more sustainable future for all.”

Based on its commitment to advance recycling for a waste-free environment, Borouge has increased the number of strategic partnerships it has concluded with recycling companies to expand its product range of sustainable solutions to 18 partnerships in eight countries serving its main markets in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific region, which represents a mark A major milestone and achievement in its ambitions towards achieving its 2030 strategy.

As a responsible petrochemical company with sustainable solutions, Borouge collaborates with customers, suppliers and value chain partners to address global challenges, with a comprehensive roadmap to reduce emissions. Borouge also cooperates with the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi on various environmental issues related to waste management.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, Tadweer has entered into partnerships with leading global entities in Greece, Spain, Jordan and others. These partnerships, which focus on exchanging knowledge and experiences, contribute to advancing the circular economy and achieving a sustainable future. Tadweer’s partners also play a pivotal role in supporting the company to develop an integrated waste management system, in line with the UAE’s sustainability goals.