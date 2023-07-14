Dhe British ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson is once again making the headlines. According to media reports, the 59-year-old is said to have forgotten the pin code for his old cell phone. That is why some of the WhatsApp messages, which are used to assess the behavior of the government at the time in the pandemic, have still not been submitted to an appropriate investigative body, the Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

Johnson couldn’t remember the password with 100 percent certainty, the Times wrote. Now there is concern that the device could be automatically disabled and the content wiped if an incorrect code is entered.

According to the British news agency PA, a spokesman for Johnson did not deny the report. According to the Times, Johnson was advised in May 2021 for security reasons not to use his cell phone during his reign because his number was publicly visible on the Internet for 15 years.

Government against publishing uncensored news

There has been a tug of war about his WhatsApp messages for a long time. Johnson had announced that he would hand over messages directly to the investigative committee. However, the government of his party colleague Rishi Sunak had refused to hand over uncensored correspondence with government employees and cabinet colleagues.

The investigation is intended to review the controversial handling of the corona pandemic under Johnson. The focus should be on his actions. There is speculation, however, that Sunak – then finance minister – and other cabinet members fear the news could cast them in a bad light. A court ultimately ruled that the government must hand over Johnson’s chat messages, calendars and notebooks unretouched.