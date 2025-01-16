The winners of the Vendée Globe have reached the finish line, Boris Herrmann will be sailing for a few more days. In an interview on the high seas, he talks about processing trauma, the addiction to being overwhelmed and the magic of the first touch after 80 days alone at sea.

It is not easy to find a time to talk to a circumnavigator during the Vendée Globe. Lightning strikes, repair work or a storm have so far intervened. This time the sea is calm off the coast of Brazil. There are still 3,000 miles to the finish in the Atlantic town of Les Sables-d’Olonne. Boris Herrmann, 43, likes to banish loneliness with a conversation.