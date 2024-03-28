













A few hours ago it was announced that Take-Two Interactive bought Gearbox. With this, several IPs created by this developer became its property, including Borderlands which will have a new game.

As a way to celebrate this union it was confirmed that Borderlands 4 is in development. However, no details were shared about when it could arrive or what its gameplay will be like.. Although we can expect it to be quite similar to the previous ones.

Although this is the official confirmation, Gearbox had already given hints that the fourth installment would be its next game. In fact, the head of the company hinted that it was already on its way and that it was “one of the best things they were doing.”.

The last main line title was Borderlands 3, which hit the market in 2019. Although it did not have a great reception like the previous ones, it maintains several things that fans love. Could number four become another great entry in the series?

What can we expect from the franchise as Borderlands 4 arrives?

Fans of the saga won't have to wait for this newly announced game to come out to return to the world of Pandora. This year you will be able to see several of your favorite characters on the big screen thanks to its adaptation.

Source: Lionsgate

The movie of Borderlands will have its premiere on August 9. So far they have released a first trailer that shows that it will be just as irreverent as the games. Although fans remain cautious for the simple fact that it is an adaptation. Will they give it a chance?

