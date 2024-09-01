Next year we will finally be able to get our hands on the new chapter of Gearbox Software’s shooter saga. But if you still haven’t discovered what happens in Borderlands 3, it’s best to fix that right away by obviously paying as little as possible for the game. To do this, you can take advantage of the promotion of Borderlands 3 for PC (Steam) on Instant Gamingwhich costs at the moment 6.33€ (The page will tell you it costs €5.19, but that’s the price before VAT). This is a significant discount from the full price. You can find the game at this address.

Once you have made your purchase, you will be sent a code from Instant Gaming which you will need to use on Steam to claim your copy of the game. To do this, you will need to open the launcher, go to the bottom left and press “Add a game” and then “Activate a product on Steam”. Finally, enter the code.