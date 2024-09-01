Instant Gaming offers allow you to purchase Borderlands 3 in PC version (Steam) at a very low price: it’s the perfect time to get it before the fourth chapter.
Next year we will finally be able to get our hands on the new chapter of Gearbox Software’s shooter saga. But if you still haven’t discovered what happens in Borderlands 3, it’s best to fix that right away by obviously paying as little as possible for the game. To do this, you can take advantage of the promotion of Borderlands 3 for PC (Steam) on Instant Gamingwhich costs at the moment 6.33€ (The page will tell you it costs €5.19, but that’s the price before VAT). This is a significant discount from the full price. You can find the game at this address.
Once you have made your purchase, you will be sent a code from Instant Gaming which you will need to use on Steam to claim your copy of the game. To do this, you will need to open the launcher, go to the bottom left and press “Add a game” and then “Activate a product on Steam”. Finally, enter the code.
What game is Borderlands 3
Let’s talk about one first person shooter in which we can choose a character to play, based on the class we prefer. Each hero has their own unique skills and during the game we can improve them by acquiring new powers. Obviously, there is also the whole part of the weapons, which are thrown at us and we will continue to change in search of an increasingly powerful one as we level up.
Borderlands 3 also brings us out of Pandorathe setting of the first two games, giving us a spaceship as a base of operations. The plot is as always over the top and has a comical side.
