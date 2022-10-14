Matamoros, Tamaulipas.- A group of 60 Venezuelans who were deported yesterday through this border, closed the road in the Mexico Gate International Bridge, which alerted the immigration authorities of the United States who placed barbed wire after the gates of the crossing will be closed.

The foreigners demand to cross into the United Statesbecause they assure that they were already in US territory before the decree was issued that gives them facilities to remain in the country if they arrive by air.

On Thursday the migrants were deported to Mexico through Matamoros.

At night they were admitted to the house of the migrant San Juan Diego and from approximately 8:30 a.m. they closed the crossing in protest his expulsion.

Almost three hours after the incident, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents are waiting on the bridge where security was reinforced with the presence of at least 50 elements.