According to a current analysis, a third vaccination against the coronavirus enables a high level of protection against a severe course even if the Omikron variant is infected. © Christian Charisius / dpa

How safe is the booster vaccination against the coronavirus after three months? Quite sure, a recent analysis from Great Britain shows. Even with an infection with the Omikron variant.

London – Booster vaccinations against the coronavirus offer seniors, according to a current analysis, a high level of protection against a severe course even if they are infected with the Omikron variant.

Three months after the third vaccination, the protection against hospitalization is around 90 percent, as the British health authority UKHSA announced at the beginning of the weekend. After only two doses of the vaccine, the protection against severe courses three months after the vaccination is around 70 percent, after six months it is still 50 percent.

The protection against corona infection with mild symptoms was still around 30 percent based on Omikron three months after the booster vaccination.

For the study, the British authority evaluated the data from seniors aged 65 and over who had received the booster vaccination a few months ago. In Great Britain, too, the vaccines from Biontech and Moderna are used in all age groups for the booster vaccinations that started last autumn. dpa