Jeddah (dpa)

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) announced the launch of the first phase of the process of selling tickets for the Club World Cup, which will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, during the period between 12 and 22 next December.

FIFA stated on its official website that the first phase witnesses the launch of three types of tickets, which are tickets for one match, a special stadium ticket package (a special package for King Abdullah Sports City Stadium and a special package for Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium), and a package for all matches, stressing that it also includes Tickets for people with special needs.

There are scheduled to be three stages of selling tickets for the Club World Cup, with more tickets being offered in the second and third stages during October and November. An official resale platform will be launched before the start of the tournament, and more details will be announced then, according to what FIFA indicated.