Yes ok neymar returned to play, scoring a brace of goals in the friendly against jeonbuk motorcyclers (3-0), on Thursday in Busan, South Korea, his future at the club is not assured.

With kylian mbappe punished by the club due to his contractual situation and Lionel Messi already out of the team, ‘Ney’ is now the only big star of the psg.

(Neymar: see the two great goals he scored with PSG that warm up the fans)

(Trans model assures that Neymar had sex with another man: ‘Without limits, without barriers’)

He celebrated his return with two goals and a backheel assist to Marco Asensio’s house trademark.

‘Ney’ scored his first goal after a series of dribbles and ended with a fake plant to fool the defenders and score with the help of the post (40).

The second goal came after escaping down the left and beating goalkeeper Kim Jeong-hoon (83).

Thus, the Brazilian illuminated the end of the preseason for Paris SG, which since the victory against Le Havre (2-0) and the start of the Asian tour had accumulated a zero draw against Al Nassr and two losses against Cerezo Osaka (3-2) and Inter Milan (2-1).

Ad

the diaryor L’Equipe He said that the Brazilian asked to be transferred this summer from PSG.

“The news comes after knowing that the end of the Parisian team would have been offered to the Barça team on several occasions, as MD advanced yesterday, despite the fact that Xavi Hernandez He is not for the work of his return”, says Mundo Deportivo of Spain.

And he added: “The situation of Barça, which is also pending Bernardo Silva, and that of Neymar, who is not an indisputable player in the team led by Luis Enrique, means that the Brazilian is spoken of again in a culé key. In addition, there is no to forget the interest of the agent of the former culé player and a great friend of Joan Laporta, Pini Zahavi, for the operation to come to fruition”.

(Luz Mery Tristán, ‘our light’: heartbreaking message from great friends of the skater)