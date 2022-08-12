B&B Full of LoveThe bomb exploded in Astrid’s Austrian bed and breakfast. It was Harmjan who, in the eyes of Astrid, had made a mistake for the second time. He would paint her as a bitch and not listen to what she had told him. Something the b&b owner is absolutely not happy with. “I feel like a bitch and like a kenau every time, and I just don’t feel like it.”

Harmjan doesn’t seem to be able to do much good at Astrid at the moment. Last night he served her, her children and her other guest Ruud a pasta. It turned out to be a little too spicy. And that while Astrid had told him not to use too many herbs. Not much later, another small collision took place, when Harmjan and Ruud wanted to assemble a trampoline. The men ‘really didn’t need any help’ from Astrid, but the way Harmjan made that clear to her, Astrid didn’t like it.

The next morning Astrid told the babysitter her story. Just before that – during breakfast – she had looked back on the two events. She felt like shit, she said, but 'got out of the loop'. "Then I wanted to run away and then Harmjan wanted to grab me." That turned out to be a wrong move. That sounds ugly, but I just don't want to. If I want to leave, I want to leave. Point."

Astrid thought she had found a reason why both Harmjan and Ruud had contradicted her. “Because I may be a strong woman, they think they can say anything.”

bitch

For the second time in a short time, Astrid Harmjan decided to take a break. She wasn’t particularly concerned about overusing herbs or putting the trampoline together, but about the fact that Harmjan had cut her off, yelled at her and wanted to grab her. “You know, I feel like a bitch and a kenau every time, and I just don’t feel like it. If you want to talk to me or have something to say, you can just say it, but hold it, I just don’t feel like it.”

Harmjan looked at the situation slightly differently. "What happened last night regarding interrupting you had nothing to do with being disrespected or unappreciated," he explained to Astrid. He had just wanted to show that he and Ruud – the tough guys – could solve it together. "The stupid woman and the tough men", Astrid replied. "I just don't feel like it. I don't want to be yelled at. I also want to be listened to. And then you say later: 'I was troubling you a bit'. It was more than bars for me."

Astrid hoped she had been clear to Harmjan. ,,And now I’m the kenau again. That’s all fine. But that’s what I’m up to. So I’m going to go in now and have dinner with my kids”, said the B&B owner, turning around and about to run away. For Harmjan, however, the conversation was not yet finished, so he called Astrid back. That was when the bomb exploded. “Am I setting my limit or not?!” she shouted. “I’m going to visit my kids. This is my limit and you can’t cross it either!”

Astrid in B&B Full of Love © RTL



End

The collision with Astrid meant that Harmjan no longer liked his presence. In conversation with Ruud, he mentioned that it might be better if he left. ,,Then there will be more peace,' was the idea. Ruud managed to stop him and advised him to talk it out with Astrid at a later time.

Harmjan did that. He said sorry, but Astrid also apologized for running away. The Groningen truck driver wanted to end the altercation with a hug, but Astrid was not open to that for a while. All she wanted from him now was to come along and get some chips. “See you soon,” she concluded with tears in her eyes.

