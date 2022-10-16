President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) broadcast live on Facebook in the early hours of Sunday (16.Oct.2022) to talk about the video that circulated on the internet during Saturday (15.Oct), in which the Chief Executive talks about Venezuelan girls.

According to the president, he only showed “indignation” with the situation of Venezuelans. Bolsonaro said that the PT “exceeded all limits” to “cut out pieces” from video to “distort” and imply that he was “behind program”.

“In 2020, I did a live from inside the house of some Venezuelan girls – there must have been 12, 13, 14 girls. The signal was picked up by ‘TV CNN’ and broadcast live”, Bolsonaro said. “What was I showing with that? My indignation, because those Venezuelan girls, who had run away from their country, had run away from hunger, were in their small group, as there are thousands across Brazil, here on the outskirts of Brasília.“, continued.

“And what were they getting ready for? I showed all my indignation here. People struggling to make a living and in the middle of a pandemic. I showed my indignation and said: ‘I don’t want this for our daughters, I don’t want it for my daughter’. I don’t want people to have to leave Brazil one day because of a regime adopted in Venezuela.”

In an interview with a podcast from the YouTube channel Red-Black Paparazzo, on Friday (Oct 14), Bolsonaro said he met girls aged 14 and 15 during a motorcycle ride in the city of São Sebastião (DF). They, according to the president, would be “getting ready” for “earn a living”.

“I stopped the bike on a corner, took off my helmet and looked at some pretty girls, 3, 4, 14, 15 years old, dressed up on a Saturday in a community. And I saw that they were kind of similar. Painted a mood, I came back. ‘Can I enter your house?’ I entered. There were about 15, 20 girls, Saturday morning, getting ready. All Venezuelans. And I ask: pretty girls 14, 15 years old getting ready on Saturday for what? earn a living,” Bolsonaro said in an excerpt of the interview.

On Twitter, the terms “painted a mood” and “Bolsonaro pedophile” were among the most commented topics in Brazil on the social network on Saturday (15.Oct).

At live on his Facebook profile, Bolsonaro spoke of disrespect and shame. “Now, PT cuts pieces as if I were after programs. For the love of God. I did a live for it, it was demonstrated what was happening. They take pieces and say: ‘painted a mood’” said the president.

“What is this shame? How disrespectful is this? I have always fought pedophilia. I have always been against the Venezuelan regime. With pain, with suffering, I accompany the families that flee from Venezuela to Brazil, flee hunger, flee violence, the regime supported by Lula. Now take a piece and invert it all”, he said, adding that “PT really crossed all limits”.

Watch Bolsonaro’s live (read the transcript at the end of this report):

Later, in their profiles in the social networksBolsonaro asked that the focus and commitment be maintained to “clarify the truth about the values ​​we stand for to those people who are willing to listen and understand”.

According to the president, “the other side“is getting”no alternatives” and, therefore, try to associate it with “what they always promoted”.

Read the transcript of live from Bolsonaro in the early hours of this Sunday (16.Oct.2022):

“The PT exceeded all limits. People were talking about barbarities, that I’m a cannibal, that I’m going to hire an ex-president of the Republic to confiscate the pensions of retirees, that after the elections, gasoline will go up. He’s been lying, saying that Auxílio Brasil will also be at the same price next year, they mess with my private life, they’re barbaric. Now, they made one that went beyond all limits.

“In 2020, I did a live from inside a house of some Venezuelan girls – there must have been 12, 13, 14 girls –, whose signal was picked up by ‘CNN TV’ and broadcast the live. What did I do there at that moment? I showed my indignation. I was in a peripheral region of Brasilia, with my motorcycle, and when I stopped I saw some girls of 14, 15 years old, well dressed, humble girls, and I asked to enter their house.

“I went in with about 10 people with me. I did the live. What was I showing with that? My indignation, because those Venezuelan girls, who had fled their country, had fled hunger, were in their small group, as there are thousands throughout Brazil, here on the outskirts of Brasília. And what were they getting ready for? I showed all my indignation here. People struggling to make a living and in the middle of a pandemic. I showed my indignation and said: ‘I don’t want this for our daughters, I don’t want it for my daughter’.

“I don’t want people to have to leave Brazil one day because of a regime adopted in Venezuela, which is the same that can happen in Brazil, given Maduro’s friendship with Lula. I repeat: the signal was captured and transmitted by ‘TV CNN’. Really sad. And we put the video to play. Now, PT cuts pieces as if I were after programs. For the love of God. I did a live for it, it was demonstrated what was happening.

“They take pieces and say: ‘I painted a mood’. What is this shame? How disrespectful is this? I have always fought pedophilia. I have always been against the Venezuelan regime. With pain, with suffering, I accompany the families that flee from Venezuela to Brazil, flee hunger, flee violence, the regime supported by Lula. Now, take a piece and invert all that. And the press, a large part of it, of course, embarks on this because it matters. Trying to disqualify me.

“Everything that happened was in a live I opened 2 years ago showing Brazil that we can’t let this happen to our homeland. What would they do with our daughters? That’s what I did. Now, again, the PT distort. As if I entered that house with other interests. If there were other interests, why would I have done a live? There, live, live.

“The PT really exceeded all limits. It is a party that has no commitment to the truth, to the dignity of the human person, to children.

“See CPI on pedophilia back there, what was the PT’s participation here in the National Congress? They have always tried to relativize this issue. In the past, they tried to make the age of rape of vulnerable, the age of vulnerable rape go from 14 to 12 years old, because there was PT in the Presidency of the Republic involved in this and they reverse it now and want to play on me.

“If it was something hidden, fine. But nothing was hidden. I opened a live out of indignation about what was happening at that moment. Why were those people getting ready? In the midst of a pandemic. Poor people, who had nothing to eat here in Brazil. Subjecting yourself to what? That’s what we showed.

“What I showed. And I repeat: ‘TV CNN’ broadcast my live, it’s all there.

“Taking clippings, publicizing as if I were a pedophile publicist, you lost all limits. In other words, they definitely showed your character.

“What you want for Brazil is to come to power at any price. And what to do in our Brazil? What was happening with other countries here in South America? Is that what you want?

“Now, this one won’t stick. I showed what was happening in that house with indignation. To show the Brazilian population that we don’t want this for our daughters. And this I already commented after the live in several other programs, in ‘Paparazzo’ and in several other programs.

“A total indignation that we know the suffering of these people in leaving their country and coming here. Many left their parents there. Many others stayed there and the mothers came here. Is this what we want for Brazil?

“What is the PT’s commitment to the truth? Do you remember? When they were in Saudi Arabia 3 years ago, they invented that I had participated in the death of Marielle Franco. A cowardice, a cowardice. Soon after, during the ‘Jornal Nacional’, that I had a relationship with the death of Marielle Franco. This is how PT lives.

“As he said now, I repeat, a few days ago: he is going to make ex-president Collor a minister to confiscate his pension. People are outraged. Lie on top of lie. And this deputy goes [André] Janones. It’s no use for him to process that Xandão [ministro do STF Alexandre de Moraes] will judge me. He says it. Xandão will judge me.

“Anything goes for power, for the PT. Lie is the least. Slander is worth it. The distortion of facts. Transmit, show, cut pieces.

“What do you mean, the current President of the Republic was interested in those children? My daughter’s age practically. I repeat, I did a live from inside the house of the girls who were getting ready on a Saturday morning, in the middle of covid.

“They wouldn’t go to parties, where would they go? I made it clear that the conclusion was up to everyone who saw me on that live. The live, we put it to run for you to see what happened and not what the PT wants to insinuate, to show to the Brazilian population.

“Really, it’s outrageous, it’s to be outraged by what happened. Messing with the innocence of our children. Soon this party, which wants gender ideology, which wants our children’s unisex bathroom in the classroom. He has no commitment to the family. Want abortion. You want to legalize drugs.

“This party that now comes to play moralistic accusing me of this. I let go, I have no words here to show my indignation. I only ask you one thing, you know me, watch the live, watch the whole story that happened in 2020, 2 years ago. And there’s an example of what I don’t want for our Brazil. A bad example of what I don’t want for our Brazil.

“Thank you to everyone who watched. Share our live. See what happened on the live there in 2020 so you know the truth. And once and for all, scratch that number 13 off the map of bad luck, lies, slander, defamation and suffering. We defend the innocence of children, completely different from PT. Thank you all so much and good night.”