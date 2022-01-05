The President of Brazil, Jair bolsonaro, announced this Wednesday on his social networks that he was discharged from the hospital in Sao Paulo where he was admitted since Monday due to a intestinal obstruction.

“High, now. Thank you all,” the far-right president wrote briefly on his Twitter account, along with a photo in which he appears surrounded by the medical team that treated him, at the Vila Nova Star Hospital.

The medical center did not immediately confirm the discharge information, but said the president would soon hold a press conference “in the hospital cafeteria,” located in an affluent neighborhood of Sao Paulo.

In the medical report on Tuesday, doctors had reported that the president’s intestinal obstruction had reversed and that he was responding well to the liquid diet that was prescribed.

Bolsonaro, 66, who was stabbed in the abdomen during the 2018 presidential campaign, entered the hospital early Monday after presenting abdominal discomfort during his year-end vacation in Santa Catarina (south).

After being admitted, he posted a photo showing him with a nasal tube and said he was undergoing tests for “possible surgery.” But after examining him and with an improvement in his condition, his doctor ruled out the need for surgery.

In power since 2019, Bolsonaro was already admitted in mid-July to treat an intestinal obstruction. On that occasion, he remained in the hospital for four days and did not need to be operated on either.

Due to the stabbing he received in 2018, the ruler underwent at least four surgeries, including the placement and subsequent removal of a colostomy bag, which made him more prone to intestinal disorders.

His eldest son, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, had anticipated on Tuesday that his father was close to being discharged, but assured that he will suffer the consequences of the stabbing for the rest of his life.

“Not only physical, but also psychological shock. He gives up many things, he has a permanent food restriction, he has to maintain a certain routine,” he told the international network CNN.

As in his previous steps through the hospital, Bolsonaro and his relatives published photos of his recovery on their social networks: this time he was shown walking through the corridors with the gastric tube and also being examined by his doctor.

