How did you feel about this matter?

The Risk Analyst and Army Reserve Major Nelson Ricardo Fernandes Silva is again interviewed in the live of the War Games column, this Thursday (10), from 21:00.

Petersburg, Silva this time will present an overview of the geopolitical impact of President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to Moscow next week. The analyst will address topics such as the Russian attempt to expand its market in the face of Western sanctions, arms sales to Brazil and the possibility of conflict in Europe.

The War Games column, published on Saturdays, features exclusive reports on the war industry, armed forces, conflict zones and geopolitics. Every Thursday, these topics are deepened with an interview with an expert in the field.