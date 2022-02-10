<div id="paywall-google"><div class="wrapper"><div class="col-12 wgt-social-reactions reactions-mobile"><div class="gp-social-reactions"><h2 class="title">How did you feel about this matter?<\/h2><\/div><\/div><\/div><div class="wrapper"><p tabindex="0">The Risk Analyst and Army Reserve Major <strong>Nelson Ricardo Fernandes Silva<\/strong> is again interviewed in the live of the War Games column, <strong>this Thursday (10), from 21:00<\/strong>.<\/p><p tabindex="0">Petersburg, Silva this time will present an overview of the geopolitical impact of President Jair Bolsonaro's visit to Moscow next week. The analyst will address topics such as the Russian attempt to expand its market in the face of Western sanctions, arms sales to Brazil and the possibility of conflict in Europe.<\/p><p tabindex="0">The War Games column, published on Saturdays, features exclusive reports on the war industry, armed forces, conflict zones and geopolitics. Every Thursday, these topics are deepened with an interview with an expert in the field.<\/p><div class="blog-author-footer"><div class="author-profile"><div class="photo-profile"><\/div><div class="author-description"><h2>Luis Kawaguti<\/h2><p>Luis Kawaguti is a journalist specializing in the areas of Defense, Security and International Politics. He worked at BBC World Service and provided service for international news agencies. In Brazil, he worked at the newsrooms of Veja, Di\u00e1rio de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL. He is the author of the book \u201cThe Black Republic\u201d (Ed. Globo, 2006) about the UN peacekeeping mission in Haiti.<\/p><\/div><\/div><svg xmlns="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/2000\/svg" xmlns:xlink="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/1999\/xlink" version="1.1" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 24 24" style="enable-background:new 0 0 24 24;" xml:space="preserve"><path d="M10,18l6-6l-6-6L8.6,7.4l4.6,4.6l-4.6,4.6L10,18z"\/><\/svg>see + in War Games<\/div><\/div><\/div>\r\n#Bolsonaro #Russia #risks #possibilities
