The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) decreed official mourning of 3 days throughout Brazil due to the death of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé. The former player died this Thursday afternoon (Dec. 29, 2022) from multiple organ failure after battling colon cancer.

The presidential decree was published in the Official Diary of the Union. Here’s the full of the decree (52 KB).

At the twitterBolsonaro said that the three-time world champion “turned football into art and joy”. He also wished comfort to the former athlete’s family. The post uses a photo of a blouse that Pelé autographed one for the Chief Executive in 2020.

Pelé’s wake will be held on Monday (2.jan.2023) in Santos (SP) at Estádio Urbano Caldeira, Vila Belmiro. The public access ceremony is scheduled to start at 10 am.

Tributes at the stadium can be paid until 10am on Tuesday (3.Dec.2023). Afterwards, a procession will take place along Canal 6, where Pelé’s mother, Celeste, lives, which will continue to the Ecumenical Necrópole Memorial, where the burial will be restricted to family members.

SKIN AGAINST CANCER

Pelé discovered the tumor in the colon, a part of the intestine, after being hospitalized on August 31, 2021 for routine tests that had been postponed because of the pandemic.

Days later, on September 4, he underwent surgery to remove the tumor. That’s when he started chemotherapy.



Playback/Instagram In a hospital photo released in 2021, Pelé appears punching the air and celebrates recovery

During treatment, Kely Nascimento, one of Pelé’s daughters, shared moments of the former player undergoing treatment. In a video, published in September 2021, Pelé appears smiling, exercising on an exercise bike and moving his arms. “Today was 2 steps forward!“, said.

Pelé’s state of health had international repercussions during the men’s soccer World Cup.

In Doha, Qatar, where the tournament was held, projections on a building honored the former player. The images show Pelé with French striker Kylian Mbappé in two photos. In one, the Brazilian celebrates the 1st goal in the 4-1 victory against Italy in the 1970 World Cup final, supported by former right winger Jairzinho. On the other, from the back, he prints the classic number 10 shirt from the period in which he played for the Brazilian national team.

The players of the Brazilian national team also paid tribute to the “King of Football” in an extended banner after the 4-1 victory over the South Korea team on December 5, for the round of 16.

In addition, the Brazilian fans present at the match displayed a special flag with the image and name of the football idol, at 10 minutes of the 1st half. Pelé’s name was also chanted at the moment when Neymar was preparing to take the penalty that marked the 2nd goal of the selection.