





Political and economic interlocutors of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) started to call important names in the Brazilian GDP after the wide repercussion among businessmen of the manifesto for democracy, part of a movement organized by the Faculty of Law of the University of São Paulo. One of the contacts made by the Bolsonaro campaign was with the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), which resulted in the scheduling of a lunch between the president and bankers, next Monday, 8.

The date was suggested by Bolsonaro’s campaign and accelerated the start of meetings between the entity and presidential candidates.

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will also be received by the entity in the coming days. Former ministers Aloizio Mercadante and Alexandre Padilha are Lula’s interlocutors in conversations with the president of Febraban, Isaac Sidney. According to sources, the two sides have already agreed to hold the meeting and negotiations between the federation and PT’s campaign to schedule the date of the meeting are advanced.

The round of conversations between presidents of the main banks in the country and candidates would begin to be articulated yesterday, when the deadline for party conventions ended. Bolsonaro’s campaign movement in the last week, however, anticipated the plan.

Allies of the president sought out Febraban leaders and said they had advised Bolsonaro not to increase tension with businessmen in the proximity of the elections. There was a request from the campaign for the president to be received for a conversation at the institution’s headquarters, in São Paulo.

Reactive

Last year, when the entity decided to support a manifesto on the eve of the September 7 acts, the Bolsonaro government’s stance was reactive. At the time, the then president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, ignited the relationship by proposing the departure of the institution and Banco do Brasil from the traditional entity, which ended up not happening. The two public banks are on the list of the five largest members of Febraban.

The political scenario is different. With less than two months to go before the election, Bolsonaro is behind Lula in the polls and has faced a more robust reaction from the business community to his attacks on the polls, with a new position from Fiesp. Last year, the then president of Fiesp, Paulo Skaf, withheld the publication of the text. This year, on the other hand, the entity led the search for support for a manifesto that calls for a commitment to “the sovereignty of the people expressed by the vote”.

The text, signed by more than one hundred entities, will be read at one of the events organized to take place on August 11 at the USP Law School. On the same occasion, the letter in defense of democracy written by jurists – which has over 765,000 signatories – will also be read. Thousands of people are expected by the organizers of the event, whose messages include respect for the Electoral Justice and the results of this year’s elections.

Rival

Bolsonaro rehearsed a trip to Fiesp on the 11th, but canceled his participation after news that he would be invited to sign the manifesto during his visit to the entity. Some campaign advisers also indicated that it would be a mistake to rival the movement on the same date.

A few days ago, the minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, attacked bankers and said that the adhesion of names in the sector to the pro-democracy manifesto was a reaction to the alleged loss of revenue with Pix, an action initiated during the Michel Temer government ( MDB). Bolsonaro repeated the accusation and even called those who signed what he calls a “letter” as “stubborn” and “without character”. The text was signed by bankers such as Roberto Setubal and Pedro Moreira Salles.

The president has been advised by allies to raise a white flag at the meeting with Febraban, as an electoral strategy. However, Bolsonaro does not usually follow requests for moderation.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.








