Former President Supporters Jair Bolsonaro (PL) held on Friday (6.jan.2023) protests in São Paulo against the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). At the end of the night, acts were recorded on Avenida 23 de Maio, close to Congonhas Airport. Protesters waved Brazilian flags, honked and shouted: “Thief squid, your place is in prison”. Bolsonaristas also threatened “stop flights” from the airport.

Watch (3min08s):

Earlier, Bolsonaristas formed a motorcade in the center of the São Paulo capital, on Avenida General Olímpio da Silveira, on the corner of Rua Tupi. The act lasted about 18 minutes. The PM (Military Police) and the CET (Traffic Engineering Company) monitored the motorcade.

Protesters also honked their horns, displayed Brazilian flags and shouted “out of communism” and “our flag will never be red”.

Watch (3min51s):

PROTESTS

Bolsonaro supporters have held demonstrations since the end of the 2nd round, dissatisfied with the result of the polls, on October 30. Truck drivers interdicted and blocked federal highways across the country.

In Brasilia, Bolsonarists set up camp in Praça dos Cristais, located in the Urban Military Sector, in front of the Army Headquarters. During the act on November 20, 2022, they asked for military intervention.

After Bolsonaro’s trip to the United States on December 30, the camp was emptied. Even with Lula’s inauguration, supporters of the former chief executive remained in front of the HQ and awaited the Army’s order to leave the place.

On Friday, the Municipal Guard of Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais, removed a camp in front of the 4th Military Region of the Army, on Avenida Raja Gabaglia. Protesters had been in place since October 31. The Army accompanied the work.