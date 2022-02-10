The head of the Russian Guard, Viktor Zolotov, awarded the title of captain to Russian skier Alexander Bolshunov for winning the skiathlon at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing. This is reported on site departments.

A new military rank was also received by Denis Spitsov, who became the second in the same distance. Zolotov said that the athletes received the titles ahead of schedule, as they showed good results on the world stage. In his opinion, they provided Russia with world leadership in skiing.

Bolshunov won gold at the Beijing Olympics in the skiathlon on February 6. The second was Spitsov, who lost one minute and 19.4 seconds to his compatriot. Bolshunov finished with the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee.

Bolshunov’s gold in the skiathlon is the first for the Russian team since the Olympics in Turin in 2006. The skier himself became the Olympic champion for the first time in his career.