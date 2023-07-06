Aurrera Winery, The business type company remains in trend due to its promotions that help all families save, however, when summer arrived, they carried out an advertisement that caught everyone’s attention for a controversial inclusion in his video.

The valuable retail brand, whose iconic character is Mama Lucha, impressed everyone, since Bodega Aurrera decided to carry out an advertisement, a young woman made Mexican Sign Language (LSM).

The company owned by the Walmart corporation, left its consumers in shock, since one of the maximum strategies it has and by which everyone identifies it is for the woman dressed as a fighter who fights against high prices, however, it made a marketing strategy with Priscila LSM, for which, immediately gave something to talk about.

Bodega Aurrera, through the TikTok social network, in its official account ‘@bodegaaurrera’, usually share tricks for consumers to save, for which reason, most of the time employees are seen making pantry recommendations, because everyone wants to offers in the basic basket, since in the face of inflation the price has been increasing.

However, this time, he shared a viral clip along with a teacher who teaches sign language For this reason, the content creator was seen walking through the store aisles to advertise.

During the viral video, which has as a description: “Summer has arrived! And you can find it in the nearby stores of Bodega Aurrera, come now”the LSM teacher was seen, to purchase products for this summer season.

Faced with the surprising scene, netizens pointed out: “I love this inclusion and I don’t talk about the LSM”, “very good for sign language, my mom will understand you”, “excellent for sign language”.

What kind of market is Bodega Aurrera?

Bodega Aurrera, the self-service store in Mexico created in 1970 by Jerónimo Arango, which was originally owned by the Mexican company Almacenes Aurrera founded in 1958, opened its doors in 1958 in Mexico City on Bolívar and Chimalpopoca, however, currently belongs to the Walmart de México Group.

The company discount department store guyin 2020 it was the most valuable brand in Latin America, this is due to the fact that the brand has a value of 5 thousand 420 million dollars, while in 2022 it held the second position, it was the retail brand with the highest value last year in the country, valued at about 3 thousand 457 million dollars, for which, it is proven to be a strong competition in the market.