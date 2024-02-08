The blue and gold team settled their commitment in the first half and never put the victory at risk, due to their own merit and also due to the shortcomings of their rival, led by Néstor “Pipo” Gorosito, who still cannot win in the championship.

🔵🟡 THIS IS HIS MOUTH SHAPE! ➡️ S. Romero; Blondel, Lema, Figal, Blanco; Advíncula, Pol Fernández, Benítez, Zenón; Merentiel and Benedetto. pic.twitter.com/8vgL52o3kd — Boquita de mi vida (@boquitaoficial_) February 5, 2024

The training day as the main focus on the situation of the Uruguayan star Edinson Cavani, who still continues to suffer from the muscle contracture that sidelined him from the last match and that is why he trained differently with Marcos Rojo (he is not ready to return yet). If he does not arrive, “Pipa” Benedetto, who scored a goal, will once again be the starter.

Boca returns to La Bombonera, this Saturday at 7:15 p.m. against Defensa y Justicia, and in addition to the total reseeding of the playing field, several works are being completed.

Change of the complete façade of the preferential one. Bye white and blue, hello Blue and Yellow.

I open Thread. pic.twitter.com/3m0pQNj3qu — Leandro Aguilera (@Tato_Aguilera) February 6, 2024

Defenders: Lucas Blondel, Jorge Figal, Cristian Lema and Lautaro Blanco

Frills: Luis Advíncula, Mauricio Benítez, Pol Fernández, Kevin Zenón

Fronts: Edinson Cavani or Darío Benedetto and Miguel Merentiel