With goals from Miguel Merentiel and Darío Benedetto, Boca won with authority over Tigre by 2-0 at the Monumental de Victoria, and in this way achieved its first victory in the League Cup, to give its brand new coach Diego Martínez a breath of fresh air. .
The blue and gold team settled their commitment in the first half and never put the victory at risk, due to their own merit and also due to the shortcomings of their rival, led by Néstor “Pipo” Gorosito, who still cannot win in the championship.
Next, we review what is coming up for Boca, who had just equaled against Platense (0 to 0 in Vicente López on the first date) and against Sarmiento (1 to 1, at home on the San Lorenzo field), and that In this way he will face the next date with good spirits for having returned to victory: he will do so against the always complicated Defense and Justicewho lost 2 to 0 against Sarmiento in Junín and managed to turn it around 3 to 2, with a double from Gastón Togni.
It is likely that coach Diego Martínez can repeat the XI that beat Tigre away from home, taking into account that he was quite satisfied with the performance of his players and that he has had no injuries or suspensions in the confrontation against the “Matador”.
The training day as the main focus on the situation of the Uruguayan star Edinson Cavani, who still continues to suffer from the muscle contracture that sidelined him from the last match and that is why he trained differently with Marcos Rojo (he is not ready to return yet). If he does not arrive, “Pipa” Benedetto, who scored a goal, will once again be the starter.
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
Defenders: Lucas Blondel, Jorge Figal, Cristian Lema and Lautaro Blanco
Frills: Luis Advíncula, Mauricio Benítez, Pol Fernández, Kevin Zenón
Fronts: Edinson Cavani or Darío Benedetto and Miguel Merentiel
