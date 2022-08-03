Was the first part of the year difficult? Wait until you see the second one, suggests BMW without too much optimism. Results for the second quarter of 2022 led to a drop in earnings compared to 2021 and a lot of ground lost in terms of deliveries. Disadvantage that will not be recovered, except for miracles.

To warn the BMW management are several contingent factors. Which ones are they? Let’s try to list them: war in Ukraine and geopolitical tensions a little everywhere; interruption of gas supply by Russia which will increase production costs; inflation; shortage of components and semiconductors. All this together should lead to a reduction in global vehicle deliveries for the entire BMW group. Despite higher prices and good demand, the brand expects negative data at the end of 2022.

Even if the semiconductor crisis were to recede, an increase in production to keep up with deliveries would not be enough to recover the cars ‘lost’ in the previous months. How will BMW stay afloat? “Emotional products and innovative technology are and will remain the backbone of our business success. Our rapidly growing range of fully electric vehicles impresses customers and is already a central factor in our sales today. From 2025 we will make the next big leap with the Neue Klasse; to start we design a compact sedan in the 3 series segment and a sporty SUV. By the end of the decade, Neue Klasse cars are expected to account for more than half of our sales“Said CEO Oliver Zipse.

In the first half of 2022 the BMW group more than doubled its electric vehicle sales pure, reaching 75,890 units. Over the same period, sales of electrified vehicles increased significantly, climbing 20.4% to 184,468 units. The share of electrified vehicles in total deliveries rose to 15.9%. BMW iX3 and Mini Cooper SE are the most sought-after all-electric models, recording significantly higher sales than in the previous year’s quarter. 69% of these fully electric vehicles were delivered to customers in the European region.