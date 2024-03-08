Look, you can improve the design of the BMW M2 a lot with some tape.

Shared this morning @willeme a special occasion with you: a BMW G20 with the pig nose of a BMW M3. You can say a lot about BMW's design, but their bizarre designs still have some proportion to the overall picture. The pig nose actually fits so perfectly with the rest of the M3 G80 that it works in a strange way. Yet people continue to find it ugly.

BMW M2

BMW seems to be in a bit of an 'it's never good' situation. Because the BMW M2 (G87) has no crazy design features at all. Of course there are some modern folds and things that make it at least a somewhat unusual design, but no beaver teeth such as grille or split headlights. Yet there remains a desire to make the BMW M2 a little more beautiful, apparently.

ADRO

At least, that wish exists from Davis Yongwon Lee. This Korean living in the US is the boss and designer of ADRO Design. The above (and below) carbon upgrade package for the BMW M2 (G87) is already a first step towards an improved M2 from ADRO. But Lee wants more.

This is not the first time that ADRO has tried to tackle BMW's original recipe. ADRO also delivered a new front bumper for the BMW M3/M4 (G8x). Among the many renders and body kits to address the controversial design of the G8x, the ADRO version is quite a popular one. That's okay, because Lee won't be the worst source for car design. His CV includes design jobs for Mercedes, Hyundai and Rivian, among others, before he started ADRO Design.

BMW M2 by ADRO

Lee is now putting his design background to use in his vision for the BMW M2. You sometimes hear that cars in press photos are very disappointing but are a lot nicer in real life (spoiler alert: this also applies to the BMW M2). Lee therefore practiced the interventions for the M2 with a real copy and a roll of red and black tape. Then you get something like this:

Sure, you have to think away some rough edges, but this is approximately what the BMW M2 by ADRO should look like. Or well, the public gets a say. Lee sets up most of his experiments Instagram and asks people for feedback. The rear also gets the tape improvements, especially the area around the taillights. Lee is not a fan of the M2 especially there.

Digital

Well, if you could improve a car with a roll of tape, then everyone would be a designer. So Lee already has a first sketch of what an ADRO front bumper on the BMW M2 could become, but digitally. Then you get something like the following. A render, but one that can become reality. And if you are nice in Lee's reactions, you also have a say in it.

From tape to render to hopefully reality: every designer has his own process, and Davis Yongwon Lee's process is a fun one.

