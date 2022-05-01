The composer Hans Zimmer won two Oscars for the soundtrack of Dune and the Lion King, but we still don’t know if this will be enough to convince motorists to buy a BMW i7 rather than a competitor. For sure, though, get into one i7 it will be a fascinating musical experience, given that the sounds chosen to accompany the electric car are absolutely new and well studied. The first impression, to hear them, is that of being in a science fiction film, and sometimes even in a thriller of the future.

The soundtrack of the BMW i7 created by Zimmer has different tones depending on what is being done in the car. There are specific melodies for switching on, for theater mode (rear passengers), for entering the passenger compartment. However, those that are more ‘spectacular’ are related to the different driving styles. The sound varies depending on what you choose in the ‘My Modes’ menu, and the opportunities available are Personal, Sport, Efficient, Expressive, Relax. Sound intensity and frequency vary depending on the position of the accelerator pedal and the lights.

In particular, Sport mode is the most enjoyable in terms of positive driving tension. The greater the dynamism, the more the electric sound is fed: and when all the car’s 536 horsepower (744 Nm of torque) is released, the sound responds accordingly. In mode ExpressiveInstead, Zimmer has taken a little bit of extra freedom in terms of melody, and maybe that’s where we are in front of true science fiction. For those who are easily influenced, it may not be such a pleasant experience to drive this car, in this way, at night. Clearly no one dreams of comparing these sounds to an internal combustion enginebut it cannot be denied that in a hypothetical all-electric future for all of us, the music in the car could become more than just an artistic whim.