The official website of the anime series taken from BLUE LOCKthe manga of Muneyuki Kaneshiro And Yūsuke Nomura published in Italy by Panini Comics, has released a new trailer announcing its debut date. The release of the anime of BLUE LOCK is scheduled for the next October 8 and the trailer also reveals what the opening theme will be, “Chaos ga Kiwamaru” (chaos reigns) of the UNISON SQUARE GARDENwhich someone will remember for the opening theme songs of Tiger & Bunny and Soul Eater.

Finally, new cast members are revealed to give voice to the characters: Natsuki Hanae will dub Ikki Niko, Ryōta Suzuki Twins Junichi and Keisuke Wanimawhile Takahiro Sakurai Sara Sae Itoshi. It will be possible to follow the series in simulcast thanks to Crunchyrollbut at the moment no dubbing in Italian has been confirmed.

BLUE LOCK – Opening Trailer

After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, the Japanese team struggles to regroup. But what is missing? A top notch ace that can lead them to victory. The Japan Football Union is determined to create a striker who is hungry for goals and thirst for victory and who can be the decisive tool to overturn a lost game… and to do so, they have gathered 300 of Japan’s best rookie players. Who will emerge to lead the team? Will they be able to get noticed and surpass all those who find in their path?

Source: official site Street Anime News Network