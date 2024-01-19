













The new season of Blue Exorcist: Ao no Exorcist It is titled Shimane Illuminati and in theory it will adapt two arcs, that of the Academy festival and that of the opening of doors that connect with the other world, after which, the young exorcists will have to fight against the abyss.

Blue Exorcist: Ao no Exorcist: When does episode 3 of season 3 premiere?

Episode number 3 of season 3 of Blue Exorcist: Ao no Exorcist It will arrive next Sunday, January 21, 2024.

The chapters that follow the story of the children of Satan who, upon being adopted by a priest, have a new vocation, that of helping the humans with whom they share this side of the universe.

Rin and Yukio are the boys who stand out for their great skills, however, Rin is much more energetic and daring than Yukio. who has skills that have more to do with strategy.

The first two episodes took us back to the academy and reminded us of Rin's desire to help others, however, Chapter 3 will begin to raise the problems of opening thresholds to the other world. What danger but what excitement!

Let's see what Rin and his exorcist friends who had a lot of fun in the previous chapter will do.

Blue Exorcist: Ao no Exorcist: What time does episode 3 of season 3 premiere?

Blue Exorcist: Ao no Exorcist It was one of the most anticipated series, and when it seemed impossible for it to resurface, well, here we are.

Let's remember that the chapters will be released at different times due to time zones. We present the times when it will be released in different parts of Latin America so that you do not miss Rin's adventures. Without further ado, I present the times:

Mexico: 9:30 am

El Salvador: 9:30 am

Costa Rica: 9:30 am

Nicaragua: 9:30 am

Honduras: 9:30 am

Guatemala: 9:30 am

Peru: 10:30 am

Ecuador: 10:30 am

Colombia: 10:30 am

Panama: 10:30 am

Venezuela: 11:30 am

Dominican Republic: 11:30 am

Puerto Rico: 11:30 am

Paraguay: 11:30 am

Bolivia: 11:30 am

Cuba: 11:30 am

Chile: 12:30 pm

Argentina: 12:30 pm

And you, from which part of Latin America will you see the exorcists? Don't be late for the premiere of chapter 3!

Where can I watch episode 3 of Blue Exorcist: Ao no Exorcist?

The third season of Blue Exorcist: Ao no Exorcist will be available in Crunchyroll which also has the two previous seasons of the series.

However, You can also see it through Prime Videoif you have a subscription and even through Hulu, Although these last two platforms do have location restrictions, so it depends on where you tune.

Source: Studio Voln

Let us remember that the new season is animated by Studio VOLN; the previous ones were directed by A-1 Pictures. There are inevitable changes!

What is Blue Exorcist: Ao no Exorcist about?

Blue Exorcist: Ao no Exorcist follow Rin's story, who is the son of Satan who inherited the flames of his energy. Because of this, everyone will fear him, however, he will learn of his origins in the last breath of his adoptive father, a priest who has cared for and educated him since he was a baby.

What Rin doesn't know is that his father was a top exorcist and that he raised his younger brother Yukio to act in times of need. After the priest's departure, both boys will find a way to the important exorcist academy.

Rin, who was always alone, will now form important bonds while fighting the terrifying evils of the underworld.

