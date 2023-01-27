Dubai (Union)

The Chess Federation launches “Saturday” the first local activity for the year 2023, with the launch of the “Emirates in Love with Sultan” championship for blitz chess for males and females, which is organized by the Chess and Culture Club for Girls in Sharjah, in cooperation with the Federation, in the Al-Thiqa Club Hall for the Disabled, with the participation of male and female players from various clubs. chess.

Sultan Ali Al-Taher, head of the technical staff of the federation, confirmed that the technical department circulated the technical regulations for the sports season, and the activity plan for the season to the member clubs, indicating that the competitions committee headed by Saeed Ahmed Khoury prepared the competitions program, in coordination with the national teams committee and technical officials in the clubs, and approved Recommending clubs to participate only in national players in the tournament.

Al-Taher added that developing competitions, raising the technical level, and increasing the percentage of participants are among the goals pursued by the technical staff, in the activity programs for the next two seasons, through plans and programs, as well as the recently approved activity program, in addition to seeking the opinion of the strategic partner clubs, to reach a competitions program. Distinguished, and although the AFC and the International Federation did not announce the agenda, there is flexibility within the federation in adjusting the dates of the tournaments, in line with the external agenda, because the federation is keen on the external participation of all players, in order to gain experience, increase the rating, and achieve achievements for the country, which is the ultimate goal for all of us.

He explained that the competitions are continuing, as the UAE Individual Rapid Chess Championship for males and females will be held at the Dubai Chess Club on February 4 and 5, provided that the league championship for the age groups under 10, 14 and 18 years for males and females will start from February 11 to March 18, in addition to the creation of the Federation Cup for teams, and participation It will include clubs, institutions, communities and academies during next June, and throughout the year there will be one or more events every month, whether local competitions or international tournaments organized by clubs.