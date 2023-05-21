US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said today, Saturday, that he spoke with the head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, regarding the ongoing efforts to reach another short ceasefire in Sudan.

Blinken wrote, in a tweet on the Twitter platform, “I spoke this morning with Lieutenant General (Abdul Fattah) Al-Burhan about the ongoing talks to reach an effective short-term ceasefire with the aim of facilitating humanitarian aid and restoring the basic services that the Sudanese people desperately need.”

The phone call comes as the escalation continues in the Sudanese capital.

Today, Saturday, Khartoum witnessed artillery shelling and gunfire, according to residents.

Eyewitnesses said that among the areas where gunfire was heard were those surrounding the official television building in Omdurman.

Sudan is witnessing a military escalation, since April 15, which has claimed about a thousand lives and prompted more than a million Sudanese to flee or seek refuge in neighboring countries.

The United Nations warns of a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in the third largest African country by area.