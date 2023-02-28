The drummer of the rock band hopes to recover as soon as possible to perform a tour international tour of South America, an activity that the group had already agreed to, but that now runs the risk of being cancelled.

Suspicion in rock lovers. After spreading the hand injury she suffered Travis Barkerdrummer of blink-182, —while rehearsing with the musical group for the international tour of South America—, an image on social networks of the same musician showed the current state of his finger, which was covered by a splint. In this sense, for the hope of fans who want to see the iconic group in concert, Barker revealed that this Tuesday, February 28, he will undergo surgery with the aim that his fracture heal in the best way.

When will Blink-182 be presented in Peru?

According to the schedule already organized by the American band, the first destination would be Mexico, where it would perform on March 11. At the end of his performance in said country, Blink-182 would arrive in Peru on March 14 to perform a show at the San Marcos stadium.

The tour will be important not only because it is the first time that the band will visit several South American countries, but also because of the presentation of some of the singles that make up their new album, which they have been preparing for months. One of the last hits that was already released is called ending.

What are the countries that Blink-182 will reach?

Among the destinations to be presented are Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Colombia, Brazil. Some North American countries are also on the list.

It is not the first time that Travis Barker has suffered an injury

The 47-year-old drummer has already suffered some inconvenience physical that have caused his plans with the rock band to be undermined.

For example, in the year 2006, Travis broke his left arm while recording a video clip next to Hoppus. This situation caused him problems to perform in the presentations. That was the case of the concert held in San Diego, in which the musician had to play only with his right arm.

So far, it’s not sure that the tour planned by Blink-182 is going to take place. Everything will depend on how Travis Barker’s injury evolves.