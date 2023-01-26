Mexico City.- The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, offers a scholarship program for preschool, primary, secondary and university students, for this, in the form of gratitude, young people decided to make a Trend on TikTok, in an ingenious and creative way.

One of the most viral videos is that of a young man who thanked on the social network of Asian origin, AMLO for ‘keep your granny’while another of those who hypnotized Internet users is from a user in which she highlighted that the president of Mexico is one, “blessing of man”.

Mexican citizens gave thanks for the scholarships and pensions in different ways, among them, Zuzu Duran’s account, @zuzuduranb, in the clip titled, “thank you my little cotton head”, showed what she was doing with the financial aid.

With the dedication, “for the man who gives his little gifts to my grandmother”, The young woman showed that thanks to the politician Andrés Manuel López Obrador, she sometimes invited her grandmother to eat.

THANKS AMLO on TikTok for ‘keeping his granny’ | VIDEO

On the other hand, a girl showed that she was able to graduate as a teacher, as stated by the @lilimmorales82 account, on the TikTok digital platform, in the publication titled, “many of us had this blessing of man”.

Throughout the audiovisual material, he pointed out, “for the only man who supported me during my career and never abandoned me”, followed by the president born on November 13, 1953.

We recommend you read:

Internet users, through the recordings, showed how it benefits them to have the support of the Universal Pension Well-being program.