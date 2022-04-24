Genoa – “There were so many emotions, before the match I asked the boys to be patient because it would be a struggle.” She said it Alexander Blessin, Genoa coach, speaking to Dazn after the victory against Cagliari.

“I am very satisfied and happy for the team. But now we need to be focused on the next match, the derby against Sampdoria, because we have a great chance,” he added. “The boys deserved this satisfaction. The calendar is not easy, but what is easy in this championship? We just have to work on ourselves, because then the motivations come by themselves”, concluded Blessin.

“Joao Pedro’s stake It was the most sensational occasion of the match, when you fight for salvation that’s how the races are. We tried to counter blow by blow, with good plots and we deserved at least the same “, said Walter Mazzarri, Cagliari coach.” Unfortunately the matches are decided also for the episodes and there was a rush on Keita. It was sensationally cut down and with that goal we could have brought home three points and an 80% salvation “, he added.

“I expected that the Var would see him and that Valeri himself would go to see him to grant us the penalty”, Mazzarri said again. “We want to stay in Serie A, because we deserve it.”

