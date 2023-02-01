Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War it was one of the most anticipated premieres… of fall 2022. Sadly, it was not available in almost any region when it aired in that season.

But at least it already has a release date. From what was announced, it will be through Star Plus that will be available and that will be on February 22 of this year. In this way, and after a long wait, the adventures of the substitute shinigami will arrive at the service.

This anime had its premiere on October 10, 2022. But it only happened in Japan and other English-speaking territories through Disney +. Both Latin America and other regions were completely ignored, which led to many complaints and criticism.

Every week the Twitter accounts of Disney+ and Star Plus were inundated with bitter complaints and reproaches from fans of bleach They did not understand the behavior of these companies.

Font: Studio Pierrot.

The simulcast or simultaneous transmission of an anime as Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War it is essential. In a world that is permanently connected to the Internet, it makes no sense to wait months to see a premiere like this.

Thankfully Disney+ and Star Plus seem to have learned their lesson. All because the second season of Tokyo Revengershis second big premiere, does have this option and comes out every weekend.

When will the Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War anime return?

Although the anime of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War already has a date for Star Plus, that does not mean that it will be the entire series. It must be remembered that it is only the first part of the final season, and the second already has a premiere window.

It will be available from July 2023, and the only thing left to know is its release date. The second advance that accompanies this note allows you to take a look at what is coming from this anime.

Font: Studio Pierrot.

This last season of bleach It’s a Disney+ exclusive. But as far as Latin America is concerned, this company, for some reason, prefers to send the anime from which it acquires rights to Star Plus.

At least that’s how it has done so far except Star Wars: Visions, which is directly based on a Disney franchise. So it is something that will continue to happen in the future unless this trend changes.

In addition to Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War we have more anime information at EarthGamer.