Of the three children Michael Jackson had, the youngest, Blanket, 22, is perhaps the most discreet and least known to the public today. It was not at the time of his birth, since Blanket was that baby that his father almost threw off a balcony when he wanted to present him to a group of photographers at a hotel in Berlin. Now, Blanket is back in the news for having presented a series of documents, to which they have had access various American mediain which he asks a court for his 93-year-old grandmother Katherine Jackson, who was once appointed guardian of both him and his older siblings, Prince and Paris, to stop spending funds from the singer's estate in a protracted battle legal that he maintains with the executors.

This latest legal action seems to open a new breach in the Jackson family, since Blanket and Katherine had worked together to prevent the executors from carrying out a business transaction that both the singer's son and mother were against. The documents do not specify what exactly this transaction is, but, according to US media, it would be related to the agreement reached between the executors and the music label Sony/ATV. In 1985, and at the peak of his success, Michael Jackson, had bought a huge stake in the company, 50% of the company, which made him the owner of a catalog that had the copyright of songs by bands like the Beatles. In February 2024, Sony Music purchased half of singer Michael Jackson's recording and publishing catalog. for more than 550 million euros, according to the media Billboard.

In these new documents, Blanket explains that he and his grandmother presented arguments opposing the agreement, but a court ultimately ruled against them. For the artist's youngest son, this put an end to this legal issue, but Katherine decided, for her part, to appeal this ruling. This is when Blanket decides to stop, since he does not believe that this appeal will have a satisfactory result for them, but, above all, he wants to prevent his grandmother from continuing to spend funds from her father's estate on expensive bills. legal. The young man's legal team has asked the court to “use its best judgment” to reimburse Katherine for the “reasonable attorney's fees” she accrued before appealing the court's ruling.

Since the singer's sudden death in 2009, at age 50, lawyer John Branca and record executive John McClain have been the managers of his estate. According to the will the musician made in 2002, the estate channels money to a fund that benefits Katherine Jackson, the artist's three children and children's charities. In 2022, before the huge sale of Michael Jackson's catalog to Sony, his executors sought court approval to carry out this measure, which led Katherine to file documents objecting to the possible sale. Branca and McClain argued in court that Katherine had a long history of opposing business transactions that would be profitable for the estate, and also that it was the best time to make this sale, since they would obtain an enormous sum for it.

For their part, Blanket, Prince and Paris wanted to handle this matter with the utmost discretion. Paris, 25, communicated last June, through her legal team, that she wanted to “keep her position in this matter confidential” citing “a variety of intrapersonal family reasons.”