South Korea.- yang hyun suk is an important entrepreneur originally South Koreanwho became the owner of the famous talent agency and record company, YG Entertainment, home of many of the idols of k pop best known worldwide as PSY and BLACKPINK.

Yang Hyun Suk is also known as ‘Dad YG’and besides being the CEO of the place that trained and formed the interpreters of ‘How You Like That’is a singer, dancer, rapper and former member of the k-pop band, ‘Seo Taji and Boys’.

Currently, yang hyun suk is dedicated to running the company that receives talented young people to train them in dance, singing and acting, who remain for months or years within the agency to make their debut as K-pop idols.

The company is one of the most recognized in South Korea, and is considered the most popular for training women, since its girl groups have always been the most popular around the world.

Among the groups and soloists who have debuted thanks to YG Entertainment, are BLACKPINK, 2NE1, Treasure, Big Bang, IKONPSY and winnerto mention the most relevant.

However, despite the fact that the company has helped many to reach the pinnacle of success, the company has been sued on several occasions and accused of not treating its stars properly, in addition to denying them to release music and forcing them to behave in a differently from the rest of the world.