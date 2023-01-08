The adjective used for the fourth day of the week is because The sky of the Sinaloan cities looked black with the smoke from the burned cars by the cells of the organized crime who challenged the Mexican state. Black was the feeling of thousands of families who returned to the post-pandemic confinement. Now because of the virus of criminal violence that did not respect the right to freedom of the Sinaloans, in addition to thousands of visitors who In Mazatlán they had to take refuge in their hotels and place of shelter.

Black was the confinement in uncertainty if the shots of firearms would begin to sound nearby, as in a country at war. This is how they showed the videos on social networks. Black was the color of helplessness to see the infants locked up. Without being able to explain to them, if there were no classes yet, why couldn’t they go out and play in the street, in the park, in the garden, at friends’ houses. Black was the panorama of seeing members of our army fall shot to death by weapons of organized crime. Black was the outlook for many mothers and fathers family who must go out daily to earn sustenance and food for their children, and that Thursday they could not go looking for him. Black is the color of the courage of knowing that you are powerless against criminals laying siege to your city.

PUBLIC SAFETY. Last Wednesday we described the mexican state and the three representations of the union powers. In the Constitution it is established that: in Mexico “All persons shall enjoy the human rights recognized in this Constitution and in the international treaties to which the Mexican State is a party, as well as the guarantees for their protection, the exercise of which may not be restricted or suspended, except in the cases and under the conditions that this Constitution establishes” (constitutional article 1). Also, define that: “All authorities, within the scope of their powers, have the obligation to promote, respect, protect and guarantee human rights in accordance with the principles of universality, interdependence, indivisibility and progressivity. Consequently, the State must prevent, investigate, punish, and repair violations of human rights, in the terms established by law.” (Constitutional article 1). It is the function of ALL authority in Mexico preserve the human rights and give public security to all the inhabitants of the country.

It is a constitutional mandate, then, that the women, men, girls, boys and adolescents in Mexico They must be sure that their human rights they will be observed and respected, and for that ALL authorities must safeguard public safety.

THIS TIME THEY STOPPED HIM. returning to black thursday: The secretaries of the National Defense and Foreign Relations reported that he had been arrested Ovid Guzman by an arrest warrant for the purpose of extradition to the United States of America (USA). In this exercise of authority and compliance with our country’s international agreements, the response of organized crime was violence in the cities of Sinaloa. In addition to murdering soldiers and members of the public security forces ofand the various levels of government.

The Mexican Army and Public Security Forces they did not receive, on this occasion, the order of the president Lopez Obrador to release to Ovid Guzmanas in 2019. Despite the violent response that there was from small groups of the organized crime. Even though the manifestations of violence and public insecurity spread to the main cities of the state and to the borders of Sinaloa with Nayarit, Durango and Sonora.

PARAGRAPHS: FROM FATHER OF OVIDIO. On February 22, 2014, in Mazatlanstopped at Joaquín Guzmán, father of Ovidio. Here it was described: In the condominium tower Miramar “Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán was arrested. Less than a week to start Mazatlan carnival… that comes to concentrate more than half a million people… to emphasize that in the arrest of the “Chapo” Guzman there was not a single shot, not one person affected. Government forces acted surgically and without harming citizens. The residents of the department of the drug kingpin did not even wake up…it is to be expected that they will act with the same sense of vigilance and care for public safety in the cities and ports of Sinaloa…it will be an urgent matter for the state government establish protocols and coordination mechanisms with the federal government to ensure that there is no violent response from the organized crime in the cities of sinaloaspecially in the Mazatlan Carnival” (Readings, THE DEBATE, 23/Feb/2014). She was not there, in the port or in any other city of Sinaloa, nor in the Carnival. To continue analyzing the function of the mexican state in the arrests of father and son Guzman.