One is back from the triumph that brought his Argentina to the top of the world, the others continue to ride the wave of global success. Because Maneskin’s music has consecrated the Roman band to the top of the global charts. Also for this reason, in the late afternoon in the capital, a real ceremony was staged to launch the latest album – it’s called ‘Rush!’ – by Damiano&co. Not just any ceremony, but a real marriage between the four musicians: Damiano and Thomas – singer and guitarist – dressed as the bride and groom, while Victoria and Ethan – bassist and drummer – presented themselves in a white dress. A special guest also attended the event: Paulo Dybala, accompanied by his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini. The two were joined in the suggestive location of Palazzo Brancaccio by the Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini and his wife Veronica Martinelli. The two couples attended the wedding in the second row and – after the inevitable kiss between the spouses – they enjoyed throwing black rice together with the rest of the guests.