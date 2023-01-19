On the occasion of the launch of the group’s new album, Rush!, the presence of the two Romanists did not go unnoticed, who enjoyed throwing black rice together with the rest of the guests
One is back from the triumph that brought his Argentina to the top of the world, the others continue to ride the wave of global success. Because Maneskin’s music has consecrated the Roman band to the top of the global charts. Also for this reason, in the late afternoon in the capital, a real ceremony was staged to launch the latest album – it’s called ‘Rush!’ – by Damiano&co. Not just any ceremony, but a real marriage between the four musicians: Damiano and Thomas – singer and guitarist – dressed as the bride and groom, while Victoria and Ethan – bassist and drummer – presented themselves in a white dress. A special guest also attended the event: Paulo Dybala, accompanied by his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini. The two were joined in the suggestive location of Palazzo Brancaccio by the Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini and his wife Veronica Martinelli. The two couples attended the wedding in the second row and – after the inevitable kiss between the spouses – they enjoyed throwing black rice together with the rest of the guests.
In addition to Dybala and Pellegrini, there are many VIPs who have chosen to attend Spotify Global (the evening organized to promote the group’s new album). Fedez and the director Paolo Sorrentino (seated in front of the two Giallorossi players) are present in the front row. The event was also attended by Baz Luhrmann and Manuel Agnelli, the maneskin discoverer on the X Factor stage. Also present were Machine Gun Kelly, Sabrina Impacciatore, Fletcher Donohue, Benedetta Porcaroli, Cathy La Torre and Floria Sigismondi.
