Every penny counts in the cost-of-living crisis, so the quest for affordable meals is a priority for many families.

Whether you’re a student on a tight budget, a frugal foodie, or just someone looking to cut down on expenses, the options for scoring free or incredibly cheap food are more diverse than you might think.

In this article, we’ll explore seven creative ways to fill your plate without emptying your wallet.

Become an undercover diner

Ever dreamed of being paid to dine out? Mystery-shopping companies recruit food enthusiasts to go into popular restaurants and provide a detailed review of the experience. In other words, not only do you enjoy a free meal, but you might also get paid for your culinary critiques.

Many of these experiences are nothing short of fantastic, with some lucky reviewers able to feast on hundreds of dollars of free food per month in exchange for their valuable insights. Just get your writing cap on so you can best describe what you eat!

Download fast food apps and claim free offers

Fast-food chains often offer discounts and freebies to new and existing customers through apps and membership ‘clubs’. These work in the same way as sign-up offers in other sectors, such as no deposit bonuses in the betting industry, but the difference is that you don’t have to meet any other requirements to acquire these food offers – just input a code and claim your food!

Some recent examples include Krispy Kreme sweetening the deal new sign-ups with a complimentary doughnut, and Taco Bell handing out a crunchy taco to app users.

Keep an eye on McDonald’s and Subway, too, where freebies are just a download away. It’s a finger-licking good way to dine on less than a dime.

Take on surplus food

Too Good to Go and Olio are apps with the same vision: to eliminate food waste. Both are community-driven platforms where surplus food finds a second home, whether it’s a bakery with sweet treat surplus or a restaurant that’s overestimated its food order.

All you need to do is sign up and check out the closest outlets to you with food available to give away, or at a small cost. Volunteers list items that are up for grabs, and these are often in near-perfect condition

The cherry on top? It’s not just about food; you can get other household items too, making it a sustainability win-win. With seven million users onboard, you’re bound to discover culinary treasures in your local area.

Unlock grocery store savings



Supermarket coupons are the unsung heroes of budget-friendly dining. While many offer discounts on specific products, some elevate the game with entirely free items.

Picture scoring a free £2 Lindt chocolate bar or enjoying a complimentary meal at your favorite fast-food joint, for example.

These coupons transform routine grocery shopping into a treasure hunt, where the reward is not just savings but the joy of unexpected, cost-free treats that leave your wallet happily intact.

It’s a game-changer in the world of savvy foodies.

Nature’s bounty: foraging for free food

Mother Nature provides a bountiful buffet for those willing to forage. From blackberries and elderflowers to raspberries and more, urban foraging is a great way to go on a culinary adventure, learn more about your plants and gather some super-interesting ingredients. Before going, though, it’s worth checking out a foraging guide to ensure you pick responsibly and legally and leave enough for other people and the wildlife.

When done well, urban foraging is a sustainable and rewarding way to connect. If it’s your first time, you’ll wish you’d have done it sooner!

Loyalty Pays: Sip and save at your favorite stores

Loyalty cards aren’t just about points; they can also be your ticket to free hot drinks. IKEA’s Family card, for example unlocks unlimited free tea or filter coffee on weekdays, while several grocery store loyalty members can enjoy complimentary coffee (bring your reusable cup!) with any in-store purchase.

Sip, shop, and save—it’s a simple yet effective way to add a dash of luxury to your daily routine.

Birthday Bonanza: Celebrate with Freebies

Birthdays are a time for celebration, and many restaurants want to join in the festivities. Look out for rewards programs that award you, mouthwatering treats on your special day.

From free doughnuts to cupcakes, your birthday can be a gastronomic adventure without spending a penny.

Of course, this only happens once a year, so patience is required, but if you’re a family then signing everyone up means you get these rewards several times a year!