The dictator of China, Xi Jinping, has carried out several actions to repress the activity of churches in the country, considering the communities to be practicing “illegal activities”. | Photo: EFE/André Coelho

Catholic bishop Yang Xiaoming, of the diocese of Wenzhou, China, was convicted of “fraud” after refusing to join the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association, administered by Xi Jinping’s own regime.

According to information from the portal Asia News, Wenzhou was taken to court, where he was sentenced to serve administrative sanctions. The Bishop has been arrested several times and subjected to surveillance for not joining the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) organization.

In 2021, the Religious Affairs Department of Wenzhou’s Longwan District had already initiated proceedings against the Catholic leader for his community’s failure to register with government-controlled organizations.

He was accused, tried and convicted of “carrying out religious activities under the guise of a religious person or obtaining money through fraud and other illegal activities”, said the NGO ChinaAid, which reports cases of religious persecution in the country.

Among the administrative penalties imposed on the religious man were “the cessation of his priestly activities, the confiscation of illegal revenues and the imposition of a fine of 1,526.67 RMB (approximately R$1000)”.