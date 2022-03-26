The program of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will continue regularly, complete with free practice 3, qualifying and the race. This is the certainty that had emerged in the frenzied night in Jeddah and was then confirmed this morning by the various press releases issued by the FIA, F1, event organizers and also by the GPDA, the drivers’ association. The greatest resistance, captained – according to the reconstructions provided by the – came from the 20 main protagonists of the Circus Gazzetta dello Sport – by five drivers: Hamilton, Russell, Alonso, Gasly and Stroll. In this situation of considerable confusion, the press conference of the team principals was highly anticipated, who immediately appeared particularly compact in the intention of making the entire event proceed without interruptions.

Today to present themselves in front of the press, as foreseen by the conference calendar provided by the FIA, were Mattia Binotto, Andreas Seidl and Mario Isola. The three bosses of Ferrari, McLaren and Pirelli. Names of considerable depth within the paddock who have tried to take stock of the situation, starting from a fundamental concept: the decision that was made was the right one. The fundamental argument used by the leaders of Maranello and Woking is that of the safety of all members of the paddock, guaranteed by the Saudi authorities. “Leaving the country was not the right choice”Commented Binotto. Seidl echoed him: “F1 is a global sport, big business. We all have an interest in making this sport grow. At the same time, safety must come first. I have 100% confidence that F1 will make the right decision“.

Obviously, the theme of r also emergeditrosia to run manifested by some pilots. Even in this case, however, the two team principals agreed on the fact that – ultimately – it was the drivers themselves who agreed to stay in Jeddah. “There are 20 riders and everyone has their opinion. It was important for them to have an argument. Their voice counts, they are the stars of this sport. We didn’t say they are 100% happy – admitted Binotto – but it was important for the pilots to start a discussion. The fact that they did is a good thing“. Both the number one of the Ferrari wall and Seidl then underlined how all the drivers understood the decision to race.