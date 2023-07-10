“Big Brother Chile” It is one of the reality shows with many fans and this time, with its Chilean edition, it has not been the exception. This program consists of coexistence of 18 people in a house, where they will fight to stay one more week in competition, while each week they will leave one by one due to the nominations of their own peers and the public. In the same way, netizens will be in charge of saving their favorite through voting. Discover HERE how to VOTE and where to watch the Chilean reality show.

“Big Brother Chile” FREE LIVE: the elimination follows here Who is the new leader of the week in “Big Brother Chile”? The leader of the week was the participant Viviana in the Chilean reality show. She decided to save Constanza and prevent her from going to the elimination plate. THIS IS THE ULTIMATE PLATE! 🔥 The leader of the week Viviana decided to save Constanza. Now the decision is in the hands of the public! 😰 👉 Estefanía, Jorge, Trinidad and Francisco are the players who are on the nomination plate of #BigBrotherCHV 👁️ Who do you want… pic.twitter.com/Dp9iN5Ponx – Big Brother Chile (@GranHermanoChl) July 7, 2023 Who were left on the elimination plate? Jorge and Estefanía obtained enough votes to be nominated and go to elimination night. See also "Big Brother Chile" LIVE ELIMINATION: which participant will leave the reality show TODAY? How to vote for your favorite participant? If you want to support your favorite finalist, you have two easy ways to do it: send an SMS with the word GH to 9009 and then send the name of your candidate; or scan the QR code that will appear on the screen, which will direct you to the website https://gh.enjuego.ml/, where you will see the photos of the finalists and the number of votes will depend on a monetary fee. Photo: Big Brother: Chile/Twitter Who has been eliminated from “Big Brother Chile”? There were 18 members who started in “Big Brother Chile”, but to date there are only 16 left. The first to leave was Benjamín Lagos, a 22-year-old tiktoker. Added to this, the second eliminated was Ariel Wuth, who in recent weeks has been in several fights with his reality partners.

What time can I see “Big Brother Chile”?

All the episodes of “Big Brother Chile” are broadcast by the signal Chilevision. The gala of this reality show begins at 9.30 pm (Peruvian time) and then we show you the list of schedules according to countries so you can tune in to the program:

See “Big Brother”, time in Argentina: 11.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Peru: 9.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Chile: 10.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Venezuela: 10.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Uruguay: 11.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Mexico: 8.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Colombia: 9.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Ecuador: 9.30 pm

On which channel to watch “Big Brother Chile” LIVE?

Followers of “Big Brother Chile” can enjoy LIVE and FREE ONLINE the reality elimination gala thanks to the streaming platform called PlutoTV. Likewise, you can tune in through the Chilevisión and Telefé app.

“Big Brother Chile” will have Diana Bolocco and Julio César Rodríguez as presenters. Photo: composition Fabrizio Oviedo/Big Brother Chile/dissemination

How to watch Chilevisión LIVE?

You can see “Big Brother Chile” on the channel Chilevision LIVE by these different cable services:

VTR: Channel 21 (Santiago)/711.

DirecTV: Channel 151/1151.

Movistar: Channel 121/811.

Sure: Channel 55/555.

You had HD: Channel 57.

Entel: Channel 66.

World: Channel 15/515.

GTD/Telsur: Channel 21/27.

Where to watch Pluto TV FREE ONLINE?

“Big Brother Chile” is broadcast through the streaming platform Pluto T.V and to access this application, all you need is to download the app on any smart device or by registering on the website. In it, you can follow the program LIVE 24 hours a day.

“Big Brother Chile”: who are the nominated participants?

The nominated participants and, therefore, at risk of leaving “Big Brother Chile” are the following:

Francisco

Stephanie

Jorge

Trinity.

The nominees for “Big Brother Chile”. Photo: Instagram capture

How to vote in “Big Brother Chile”?

Viewers who follow “Big Brother Chile” have the power to decide who stays and who leaves the competition by VOTE. These votes are made by text messages. To do this, you must send a letter that says GH next to the name of the eliminated participant to 3331.

In the same way, netizens can vote through Mercado Pago: https://granhermano.celcom.cl