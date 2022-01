How did you feel about this matter?

Biden management said it is working to “complete a permanent standard” to ensure the safety of workers during the pandemic.| Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The US government withdrew the order for employees at all US companies with more than 100 workers to be vaccinated or tested negative for Covid-19 weekly, after the Supreme Court ruled against the measure.

The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed in a document published in the US Federal Register that it withdrew the rule it had developed on the matter, which was due to take effect in February.

The entity explained that it “fully recommends” vaccination for all workers in the country and that it is working to “complete a permanent standard” to ensure the safety of workers during the pandemic.

The move comes less than two weeks after the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court blocked Biden’s mandate for the nation’s big companies, which would have affected some 80 million workers, more than two-thirds of the workforce. country work.

Several conservative-led business groups and 27 states sued the Biden administration to overturn the measure. In the end, six of the nine Supreme Court justices ruled that the federal government did not have sufficient authority to issue such an order.

The Biden administration had calculated that the order would save 6,500 lives and prevent 250,000 hospitalizations in just six months.

In contrast, the Supreme Court authorized another order by Biden to vaccinate professionals in more than 50,000 US health care facilities, those receiving federal subsidies from Medicare or Medicaid programs, and where an estimated 17 million people work.

The US is the country in the world most affected by the pandemic in absolute terms, with more than 72 million cases of Covid-19 and more than 871,900 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.