The United States administration and allies of the state are ready to give a “decisive response” in the event of a Russian “invasion” of Ukraine. This statement was made by US President Joe Biden during telephone conversations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“President Biden has called on Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine. He made it clear that the United States and its allies and partners will give a decisive response if Russia further invades Ukraine, “White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement posted on website American department.

In addition, she pointed out: Biden in the process of negotiations with the Russian leader focused on the de-escalation of the situation, which, according to the US head, is the only way to normalize the geopolitical situation. Only in this way can “tangible progress” be achieved, the US administration said.

The host of the White House also supported diplomatic efforts in dialogues on strategic stability and through the Russia-North Atlantic Alliance and OSCE.

On December 31, Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation Yuri Ushakov said that during the talks, Biden said that the United States had no plans to deploy offensive weapons in Ukraine. In addition, the diplomat noted that, according to Putin, negotiations are important for Moscow, but the main thing is that a result is needed, and it will seek it in the form of guaranteed security for Russia. The Russian head of state also stressed that in a difficult situation, Moscow will behave as Washington would behave if offensive weapons were deployed near the US borders.

The telephone talks between the presidents of Russia and the United States precede a face-to-face meeting between the two leaders, said Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov. This conversation became a logical continuation of the talks held in the Russia-US videoconference at the beginning of December.

Russian-American talks on strategic stability and security issues will take place on January 10. Thereafter, on January 12, the issue of European security and the situation in Ukraine will be discussed at a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council and on January 13 with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).