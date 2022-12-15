Not only did Biden shorten his speech during his summit with African leaders in Washington, but he also watched the Morocco-France match in the World Cup in Qatar.

The US president described the Moroccan national team’s performance during the tournament as “fantastic”, according to AFP.

“It was a great honor to watch the match alongside Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch,” Biden said on Twitter after the semi-final match, which ended with France’s 2-0 victory.

Biden added, “Regardless of the team you support, what this team has achieved – and he means the Moroccan team – is wonderful.”

And he attached his tweet with a picture showing him sitting on a chair surrounded by other leaders and in front of them a screen broadcasting the match when the result indicated that the roosters advanced 1-0.

And before taking this football “break”, Biden made sure to address the match in his speech to an audience largely sympathetic to the first African team to reach this stage of the World Cup.

Joe Biden said in front of about 50 heads of state and government, including the President of Liberia, George Weah, the former soccer star whose son Tim plays with the US national team: “I know you say to yourselves, Summarize, Biden, there is a semi-final match in a little while, I realize that.”

His speech lasted only about 17 minutes, and ended at 14:04.

It is noteworthy that the roosters finished the “Moroccan dream” and defeated the “Atlas Lions” with two clean goals, on Wednesday evening, to secure the pass to the 2022 World Cup final.

The first goal of the match came from Theo Hernandez’s feet in the fifth minute, before Randall Kolo Mwani added the second in the 79th minute.

Thus, the French national team secured passage to the World Cup final, where it will meet, next Sunday, the Argentine national team.

As for the Moroccan national team, it will play against Croatia, on Saturday, to determine the third-place finisher.

The Moroccan and Croatian teams met in the group stage and tied without goals. The Atlas Lions topped the group, and Croatia finished second, and they qualified together for the round of sixteen.